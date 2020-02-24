Estás leyendo: Una iglesia inmatriculada por el Arzobispado de València busca subvenciones para su rehabilitación

Inmatriculaciones Una iglesia inmatriculada por el Arzobispado de València busca subvenciones para su rehabilitación

El Ayuntamiento de Xàbia está colaborando con la parroquia del municipio en la búsqueda de vías de financiación para arreglar sus desperfectos. El templo no es un bien público desde 2009, cuando el Arzobispado lo inscribió a su nombre.

La iglesia de Sant Bertomeu de Xàbia, en Alicante, está buscando subvenciones para llevar a cabo las obras de rehabilitación del templo, y para ello, se están sirviendo de la ayuda del Ayuntamiento del municipio, a pesar de que el edificio está inscrito a nombre del Arzobispado de València desde 2009 y, por lo tanto, no es un bien público desde entonces. 

Las obras de emergencia comenzaron la pasada semana y tienen el fin de subsanar goteras y otros desperfectos con un carácter urgente. La remodelación costará unos 500.000 euros en un principio pagará la parroquia, aunque el consistorio está arrimando el hombro con el asesoramiento técnico para lograr subvenciones, según recoge Diario Información

El alcalde de Xàbia, José Chulvi y la edil que gestiona las subvenciones, Montse Villaverde, han brindado a la parroquia colaboración para estudiar las líneas de ayudas en las que puede encajar el proyecto, así como para preparar la documentación necesaria para tramitarlas desde fondos europeos a la línea del 1,5% cultural del Ministerio de Fomento.

Además, el parroco Salvador Torrent ha avanzado que está preparando una presentación pública del proyecto total de rehabilitación, que va más allá de la emergencia.

El bien estaba declarado Monumento Artístico Nacional desde 1931 y pertenecía al pueblo de Xàbia. Pero en 2009, el Arzobispado inscribió la iglesia a su nombre apelando al artículo 206 de la Ley Hipotecaria, que permite a la iglesia católica inscribirse, sin obligación de anunciarlo en edicto público, bienes de los que carece de título de dominio.

