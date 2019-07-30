En la madrugada de este martes, la Guardia Civil ha auxiliado a una mujer que ha sido localizada con síntomas de deshidratación dentro de una maleta en el interior de un vehículo. El coche desembarcaba en el puerto de Almería, del buque 'Volcán de Tijarafe', procedente de Nador (Marruecos).
Según ha informado la Comandancia de Almería, los hechos han tenido lugar sobre las 06.00 horas cuando, durante la inspección de un automóvil, los agentes detectaron una maleta que pesaba demasiado.
Al abrirla para comprobar su contenido se encontraron con una mujer con evidentes síntomas de agotamiento y deshidratación, "completamente encogida y entumecida". La mujer, que no podía tenerse en pie, fue asistida por una ambulancia medicalizada del 061.
Este año la Guardia Civil de Almería ha hallado a 98 personas ocultas entre equipajes o en el interior de vehículos
Una vez fuera de peligro, los agentes desarrollan una investigación para determinar la identidad de la conductora del vehículo y de la persona que ocultaba en la maleta, procediendo a la detención de esta, que responde a las siglas de N.K., por un delito contra los derechos de los ciudadanos extranjeros.
En lo que va de año, los agentes de la Guardia Civil de Almería han hallado a 98 personas que ocultas entre equipajes o en el interior de vehículos, o lanzándose al agua durante las maniobras de atraque de las embarcaciones procedentes del norte de África, entre ellos cinco menores.
Las diligencias instruidas por la Guardia Civil han sido entregadas al Juzgado de Instrucción en funciones de guardia de Almería.
