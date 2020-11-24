las palmas de gran canariaActualizado:
Los servicios de emergencia han conseguido recuperar del agua por el momento a 20 supervivientes en la costa de Órzola, en Lanzarote, donde esta noche ha naufragado una patera a escasos metros de la orilla y se teme que haya víctimas, según ha información que ha recibido Salvamento Marítimo.
Un miembro de la sociedad de rescate Emerlan y un portavoz del servicio de emergencias del Cabildo de Lanzarote han corroborado a Efe que la patera ha volcado muy cerca del muelle, cuando estaba a punto de tomar tierra por sus propios medios.
El CECOES 112 del Gobierno de Canarias ha confirmado en su cuenta de Twitter que dos personas han fallecido en el naufragio.
Los servicios de socorro no descartan que haya más víctimas, porque los supervivientes aseguran que a bordo de la patera venían 37 personas.
Para completar esa cifra, aún quedan una quincena de personas por localizar y, además, los primeros testimonios de los náufragos señalaban que a bordo de la barquilla había también mujeres y menores. Por ahora, solo han aparecido en el agua hombres adultos.
La patera ha volcado muy cerca del muelle, cuando estaba a punto de tomar tierra por sus propios medios.
El suceso ha coincidido con la presencia de varios equipos de emergencias desplegados en el puerto, que estaban esperando al barco que trasladaba a Lanzarote a los 28 inmigrantes que habían llegado horas antes a una playa de la isla de La Graciosa.
