Inmigración España devolvió en 2018 más del triple de migrantes irregulares que en 2017

El número los que llegaron a España de forma irregular alcanzó su máximo histórico el año pasado, lo que produjo un "incremento notable" de las devoluciones y expulsiones que se dispararon un 243% en el caso de las primeras y se duplicaron en el de las segundas, según informa el Defensor de Pueblo.

Migrantes y personas de la Policía Nacional y FRONTEX, en el interior del CATE de Málaga.- ENTREFRONTERAS

El número de inmigrantes que llegaron a España de forma irregular alcanzó su máximo histórico el pasado año, lo que indujo a un "incremento notable" de las devoluciones y expulsiones que se dispararon un 243% en el caso de las primeras y se duplicaron en el de las segundas.

Así consta en el informe anual que el Defensor del Pueblo elabora con motivo de su condición de Mecanismo de Prevención de la Tortura y otros tratos o penas crueles, inhumanas y degradantes y que ha hecho público este lunes después de entregarlo en el Congreso y en el Senado.

En las 201 páginas que contiene el documento el Defensor informa de que la institución visitó 111 centros de privación de libertad de 31 provincias de las 17 comunidades, entre ellos 15 cárceles, un centro de inserción social, ocho de menores infractores, cinco centros de internamiento de extranjeros (CIE) y otras cinco instalaciones dedicadas a atender a personas con problemas de salud mental, entre otros.

En el caso de los CIE, 7.855 personas fueron derivadas a uno de los siete que hay en España, de los que la institución visitó cinco.

Como ya hiciera en 2017, el Defensor ha seguido detectando carencias en los CIE, donde se sigue mezclando internos con antecedentes penales con otros que han ingresado por la simple estancia irregular en el país, además, los internos siguen sin tener asistencia médica 24 horas y tampoco se les realizan análisis sobre enfermedades contagiosas.

En ocasiones, se les ha privado de su derecho de recibir visitas por parte de personal de las ONG, como en el caso del CIE de Madrid.

