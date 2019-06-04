La crueldad no tiene límites. Dos pescadores le han cortado la cola a un tiburón por diversión, han grabado el momento y han compartido las imágenes en las redes sociales para burlarse. Este hecho deleznable ha ocurrido en una de las costas de Groenlandia, según ha informado el diario argentino Clarín. En el vídeo, publicado hace cinco días en Instagram por la cuenta @oceanskeepers, se ve como el animal intenta alejarse del barco con dificultad mientras los dos hombres le gritaban: "Buena suerte cuando intentes nadar, bastardo". De esta forma, han condenado al tiburón a morir de forma lenta y dolorosa.
🤬😡 Yet again I’m left speechless with the commercial fishing community and its lack of respect for #marinelife. Two fishermen recorded and laughed as another cuts off the tail (caudal fin) of what looks like a Greenland Shark. One of the fisherman can be heard yelling “Good luck trying to swim, you bastard” while the other laughs as the mutilated #shark tries to escape. #GreenlandSharks live to between 300-500 years old but don’t reach breeding age until about 150. It’s also speculated that populations number are low as the shark is fished for its liver oil in the #Scandinavian region. Thankfully the men were promptly fired from their jobs on board. It also seems that the men broke several laws and could face up to a million ISK (roughly $11600 AUD) in fines on animal cruelty charges... hardly enough for that horrific act in my opinion. @oceanskeepers . . . . . . #greenland #greenlandshark #sharkeducation #sharkconservation #saveshark #saveoursharks #fishing #commercialfishing #animalcruelty #stopanimalcruelty #oceanskeepers #iceland
"Lamentablemente, este tipo de matanzas sin sentido será el final de nuestra vida marina, nuestro medio ambiente y, eventualmente, nuestra propia especie, ¡a menos que cambiemos inmediatamente", escribieron en la red social los denunciantes. "Los tiburones de Groenlandia son los vertebrados que viven más tiempo en la Tierra, viven entre 300 y 500 años y se cree que tienen genes únicos que podrían ser el secreto de la larga vida para los humanos", añadieron.
Esta publicación ha provocado miles de comentarios de personas indignadas, entre ellos, el del actor Jason Momoa, que interpretó a Khal Drogo en Juego de tronos: "Mi corazón está roto. Crueles".
