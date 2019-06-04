Público
Público

Accede al mapa
de transparencia

Instagram Dos pescadores le cortan la cola a un tiburón  para burlarse de él en las redes sociales

El vídeo se ha hecho viral y en él se puede escuchar como los hombres le gritan al animal: "Buena suerte cuando intentes nadar, bastardo". Este hecho deleznable ha ocurrido en una de las costas de Groenlandia.

Publicidad
Media: 3.40
Votos: 5
Los dos pescadores que le cortan la cola a un tiburón para burlarse de él en las redes sociales.

Los dos pescadores que le cortan la cola a un tiburón para burlarse de él en las redes sociales.

La crueldad no tiene límites. Dos pescadores le han cortado la cola a un tiburón por diversión, han grabado el momento y han compartido las imágenes en las redes sociales para burlarse. Este hecho deleznable ha ocurrido en una de las costas de Groenlandia, según ha informado el diario argentino Clarín. En el vídeo, publicado hace cinco días en Instagram por la cuenta @oceanskeepers, se ve como el animal intenta alejarse del barco con dificultad mientras los dos hombres le gritaban: "Buena suerte cuando intentes nadar, bastardo". De esta forma, han condenado al tiburón a morir de forma lenta y dolorosa. 

"Lamentablemente, este tipo de matanzas sin sentido será el final de nuestra vida marina, nuestro medio ambiente y, eventualmente, nuestra propia especie, ¡a menos que cambiemos inmediatamente", escribieron en la red social los denunciantes. "Los tiburones de Groenlandia son los vertebrados que viven más tiempo en la Tierra, viven entre 300 y 500 años y se cree que tienen genes únicos que podrían ser el secreto de la larga vida para los humanos", añadieron.

Esta publicación ha provocado miles de comentarios de personas indignadas, entre ellos, el del actor Jason Momoa, que interpretó a Khal Drogo en Juego de tronos: "Mi corazón está roto. Crueles".

Etiquetas

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad