La Manada Instituciones Penitenciarias aplica a los condenados de 'La Manada' el protocolo antisuicidios

Además, cada recluso contará con un preso "sombra" para garantizar su integridad y seguridad. Fuentes penitenciarias han señalado que se ha tomado esta medida como se hace habitualmente con presos de estas características, es decir, a reclusos con condenas por delitos graves.

La Manada. Europa Press

Instituciones Penitenciarias ha aplicado a los presos de La Manada, condenados a 15 años de cárcel, el protocolo antisuicidios y les ha destinado un interno de apoyo o recluso "sombra" para garantizar su integridad y seguridad y el orden del centro.

Fuentes penitenciarias han señalado que se ha tomado esta medida como se hace habitualmente con presos de estas características, es decir, a reclusos con condenas por delitos graves, como es este caso.

El protocolo, no obstante, se revisa semanalmente y, por tanto, puede dejar de aplicarse en cualquier momento, según la evolución de los internos y del riesgo para su seguridad.

Asimismo, el equipo interdisciplinar que los ha evaluado estos días en el módulo de ingresos de la cárcel de Sevilla I ha destinado a cuatro de ellos (José Ángel Prenda, Alfonso Jesús Cabezuelo, Jesús Escudero y Ángel Boza) a un módulo ordinario, tranquilo y donde no se esperan incidentes.

La Junta de Tratamiento de la cárcel tiene un plazo máximo de dos meses para clasificarles, como se hace habitualmente

Mientras, el guardia civil condenado, Antonio Manuel Guerrero, está interno en el módulo destinado a las fuerzas de seguridad.

Precisamente, fuentes de la Guardia Civil dijeron este lunes que Guerrero perderá próximamente su condición de agente del instituto armado cuando finalicen los trámites correspondientes, que se realizarán con "la máxima celeridad".

Casi con toda probabilidad serán clasificados en segundo grado u ordinario, como la mayoría de los presos, ya que en primer grado o régimen cerrado solo están los reclusos considerados muy peligrosos, como terroristas.

Desde que ingresaron el pasado viernes, los profesionales que integran el equipo multidisciplinar de la cárcel, entre ellos el psicólogo, el jurista, el educador o el trabajador social, les han examinado para decidir el módulo donde deben residir, qué tipo de ocupaciones pueden tener y si debían aplicarles el protocolo antisuicidios.

