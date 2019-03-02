Interior frena in extremis la deportación de la salvadoreña que sufrió abusos en España mientras tramitaba su petición de asilo. La mujer huyó de su país por temor a las represalias que las maras –pandillas violentas– pudieran llevar a cabo en su familia. La mujer fue sacada del avión a tan sólo cuatro minutos antes del despegue, cuando ya daba por hecho que sería devuelta a su país.
El ministerio de Interior le ha facilitado de manera excepcional un permiso de estancia en España para que se pueda aclarar su tramitación de asilo, que había sido denegada previamente por la Audiencia Nacional, cuando aún no se había tenido en cuenta la denuncia de abusos sexuales.
La solicitante denunció que durante su estancia en dependencias del aeropuerto sufrió abusos por parte de otro demandante de asilo. El hombre ya ha sido deportado, lo que impide abrir una investigación jurídica sobre el caso. Los casos de abuso se produjeron mientras estaban bajo supuesta protección policial, donde pasó 13 días retenida sin recibir explicaciones sobre su situación.
La mujer es hermana de un policía que participó en un operativo de detención de un pandillero en El Salvador, lo que ha traído represalias violentas para toda la familia. Un familiar ya ha sido asesinado y ella abandonó el país y asegura que "no puede volver".
La Convención de Ginebra no reconoce a las personas huidas de la violencia en el triángulo norte de Centroamérica como refugiadas, algo que desde Naciones Unidas y ACNUR se insiste en que debe cambiar.
