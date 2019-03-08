Público
Interior paraliza un experimento que practicó pruebas de estimulación cerebral a presos violentos 

El experimento, que se realizó en 2016 en el centro penitenciario de Huelva y en 2017 en el centro penitenciario de Córdoba, consistía en colocarl a los presos unos electrodos para llevar una corriente eléctrica suave para estimular los dos hemisferios cerebrales al mismo tiempo.

Imagen de archivo de la prisión de Huelva. (EFE)

El Centro Penitenciario de Huelva y el Centro Penitenciario de Córdoba realizaron pruebas de estimulación cerebral mediante corrientes eléctricas suaves liberadas a 41 presos considerados violentos con el fin de calmar las conductas más agresivas.

Según han informado fuentes de Instituciones Penitenciarias, este experimento se realizó en 2016 en el centro penitenciario de Huelva y en 2017 en el centro penitenciario. Este proyecto, autorizado por el anterior Gobierno, ha sido suspendido y no tendrá continuidad hasta que conozcan las conclusiones de un informe de salud penitenciaria que se está elaborando.

El tratamiento consistió en colocarles a los presos, que participaron de forma voluntaria, unos electrodos en la cabeza para llevar una corriente eléctrica suave para estimular los dos hemisferios cerebrales al mismo tiempo.

Este tratamiento basado en sesiones de estimulación cerebral de unos 15 minutos de duración y que se realizó tanto a reos con delitos de sangre como los que no lo tenían -como grupo de control-, se prolongó durante tres días y tras este tiempo se concluyó que estos estímulos sirvieron para bajar la agresividad en parámetros como violencia verbal, violencia física, rabia y hostilidad". 

