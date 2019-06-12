Público
Internet Fallece Víctor Domingo, histórico activista y presidente de la Asociación de Internautas

"Víctor disfrutó cada momento de su vida con esa intensidad y pasión que le caracteriza", recuerda la organización que él mismo fundó. A partir de las 21.00 horas se instalará una capilla ardiente en el Tanatorio de la M-40 Parcesa.

Imagen de Víctor Domingo. Asociación de Internautas

El presidente de la Asociación de Internautas, Víctor Domingo, ha fallecido alrededor de las 21.00 horas del martes. Domingo, de 62 años, llevaba hospitalizado varios días tras haber sufrido un ictus y un infarto, según informa la Asociación de Internautas en su página web.

Presidió la Asociación de Internautas desde su fundación, en 1998, con la finalidad principal de la "defensa, información y educación de los usuarios y consumidores de las comunicaciones telefónicas y telemáticas, y cualesquiera otras redes electrónicas promoviendo la accesibilidad, la asequibilidad y universalidad de los mismos".

Víctor Domingo fue vocal de la comisión de seguimiento de la calidad de las telecomunicaciones del Ministerio de Industria y fue coautor del libro La protección y seguridad de la persona en Internet.

Nació en Madrid el 5 de noviembre de 1956, trabajó en banca y era licenciado en Historia. A partir de las 21.00 horas se instalará una capilla ardiente en el Tanatorio de la M-40 Parcesa.

Para la Asociación de Internautas, "Víctor disfrutó cada momento de su vida con esa intensidad y pasión que le caracteriza". En el sitio web de la organización, se pide a quienes quieran acudir que traigan una fotografía con él y una pequeña frase de homenaje.

