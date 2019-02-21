Público
Intoxicación alimentaria Sanidad eleva a 28 el número de intoxicados en el restaurante Riff, donde murió una mujer

La consellera de Sanidad ha indicado que hasta el momento se desconocen las causas de la intoxicación. "Cuando tengamos los resultados se podrán derivar y abrir otros escenarios", reitera. 

Dos inspectores de la consellería de Sanidad abandonan el restaurante RiFF de València. EFE/Manuel Bruque

La Conselleria de Sanidad de la Comunitat Valenciana ha informado este jueves que son ya 29 los casos de personas intoxicadas en el restaurante Riff, incluida la mujer que murió el pasado domingo, después de encuestar a 75 personas que comieron en el local con una estrella Michelin entre el 13 y el 16 de febrero.

Todos los casos, excepto el de la persona fallecida, han presentado una sintomatología muy leve, principalmente vómitos y con buena evolución, han indicado las mismas fuentes.

Inspectores de seguridad alimentaria hicieron el pasado lunes una visita de inspección al establecimiento para estudiar las condiciones del mismo y durante la misma "no se detectaron deficiencias relacionadas con factores que hubiesen podido contribuir a la toxiinfección alimentaria".

Asimismo, se procedió a la recogida de muestras de algunas materias primas y alimentos que formaban parte del menú degustación, y se ha gestionado con el Instituto de Medicina Legal la remisión de las mismas al Instituto Nacional de Toxicología para su análisis. La consellera de Sanidad, Ana Barceló, ha indicado que todavía no tienen los resultados del instituto de Toxicología y que por ello "sería una irresponsabilidad establecer el origen y las causas".

La consellera ha añadido que tampoco se tiene información sobre si el fallecimiento de la mujer tiene alguna relación "directa" con la comida que ingirió ya que no disponen de los resultados de la autopsia.

Barceló ha recodado que el primer paso ante estos casos es el cierre del local, una medida que adoptó inmediatamente el restaurante que dirige el chef Bernd H. Knöller, para a continuación llevar a cabo la toma de muestras y el cuestionario y las entrevistas a todos los clientes que acudieron al restaurante desde el día 13, así como a los trabajadores.

"Cuando tengamos los resultados se podrán derivar y abrir otros escenarios", ha aseverado para informar asimismo de que el restaurante permanecerá cerrado hasta que se sepan con certeza las causas de la intoxicación y las medidas a adoptar.

