Intoxicados 34 menores y cuatro monitores en una casa rural de Barcelona

BARCELONA
Un total de 34 niños y adolescentes y cuatro monitores han resultado intoxicados leves por monóxido de carbono en una casa rural de veraneo de Fogars de Motclús (Barcelona) y han sido trasladados a diferentes centros sanitarios para su observación.
Según ha informado el Sistema de Emergencias Médicas de la Generalitat (SEM), las 38 personas tienen síntomas leves de intoxicación y se encuentran en estos momentos en los hospitales de Sant Celoni (9 de ellos), Mataró (15), Granollers (7) y Mollet (otros 7).
Los bomberos de la Generalitat, que han ayudado en la evacuación de los intoxicados, han informado de que la intoxicación múltiple se ha originado por una fuga de monóxido de carbono, aunque los detalles aún se están investigando.
Al lugar se han desplazado varias dotaciones de los bomberos de la Generalitat y 15 unidades del Sistema de Emergencias Médicas. Además de los 38 trasladados a centros sanitarios, otros afectados con menores síntomas han sido tratados en el mismo lugar con oxígeno.
El suceso ha ocurrido sobre el mediodía en el campamento de verano Can Riera de Ciuret de Fogars de Montclús, una masía con capacidad para 120 personas y situada en la falda del Montseny donde se alojaban 54 menores, de entre 5 y 18 años, de un centro de ocio educativo de Mataró (Barcelona), acompañados por 9 monitores y cuatro personas responsables de la casa.
