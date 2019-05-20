Público
Inundaciones en Guipúzcoa Las intensas lluvias causan inundaciones y desprendimientos en Guipúzcoa

La lluvia ha causado la salida del río Oyarzun en Rentería, donde han quedado anegados garajes y bajeras. Uno de los incidentes más graves se ha registrado en Lezo, donde un desprendimiento ha obligado a cortar la carretera GI-636.

19/05/2019 - Un vehículo de la Policía municipal de Lezo, atrapado por las inundaciones en la carretera GI-3440, entre Lezo y Pasajes de San Juan | EFE/ Gorka Estrada

Un vehículo de la Policía de Lezo, atrapado por las inundaciones entre Lezo y Pasajes de San Juan | EFE/ Gorka Estrada

La intensa lluvia caída durante toda la noche del sábado y la mañana del domingo en Guipúzcoa ha causado numeroso problemas de inundaciones y desprendimientos, sobre todo en la comarca del Bidasoa, Rentería y Hernani

Según han informado los Bomberos de Guipúzcoa y el Departamento vasco de Seguridad, la lluvia ha causado la salida del río Oyarzun en Rentería, donde han quedado anegados garajes y bajeras.

En Irún se han inundado también algunos garajes en esta zona de las afueras de la localidad guipuzcoana. Del mismo modo, la lluvia ha causado inundaciones en la vega del Urumea, en concreto en Hernani, cuyo campo de rugby ha vuelto a quedar totalmente cubierto de agua como ocurre habitualmente en episodios de intensas precipitaciones.

Uno de los incidentes más graves se ha registrado en Lezo, donde un desprendimiento ha obligado a cortar la carretera GI-636 a primera hora de la mañana del domingo. A primera hora de esta tarde la carretera ha sido reabierta. No ha sido el único problema registrado en las carreteras de Guipúzcoa a causa de la lluvia, al haberse producido otros pequeños desprendimientos y formarse balsas de agua en algunos puntos de la red secundaria.

Los mayores problemas se han registrado a primera hora de la mañana, con la pleamar de la madrugada, y han ido remitido a medida que bajaba la marea, sobre el mediodía. El aviso amarillo por lluvias finalizó este domingo a las 15.00 horas.

La presa de Añarbe, que surte de agua a la comarca de San Sebastián, ha recogido desde el pasado viernes un total de 184 litros por metro cuadrado de agua, lo que supone el 107% de un mes de mayo medio (171 l/m2).

