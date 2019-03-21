Público
La inversión de España en gasto social está 2,2 puntos por debajo de la media europea

Los datos del Eurostat reflejan que el Estado destinó un 16,6% del PIB en ayudas sociales, mientras que Europa destina un 18,8% de su Producto Interior Bruto.

España invirtió en 2017 el 16,6% de su Producto Interior Bruto (PIB) en gastos sociales, un porcentaje que se sitúa 2,2 puntos por debajo de la media europea (18,8%). Además, según los últimos datos del Eurostat, este porcentaje refleja un descenso de la inversión en ayudas sociales respecto a 2017, cuyo porcentaje se situaba en el 17,1%.

Finlandia es el país que mayor porcentaje del PIB invirtió en gasto social, con un 24,9% que la deja por encima de la media europea. Al país nórdico le siguen Francia (con un 24,3%), Dinamarca (22,4%) e Italia (20,9%).

Asimismo, los datos reflejan un descenso en la inversión de España en ayudas al desempleo respecto a los años anteriores. Si los datos de 2017 reflejan una inversión del 1,6%, en 2016 el porcentaje era del 1,8% y en 2015 del 2,0%. En cualquier caso, en este punto, las porcentajes de España en 2017 se sitúan por encima de la media del gasto europeo, que es del 1,2%.

Por lo que se refiere a las inversiones relacionadas con enfermedades y discapacidades, España destina el 2,4% del porcentaje del dinero en gasto social, tres décimas menos que la media europea (2,7%).

De todo ese 16% del PIB dedicado a cubrir los gastos sociales, las pensiones españolas reciben un 9,1% de los fondos, que está un punto por debajo de la media de los 28 de la Unión Europea. En este punto, los países que más porcentaje invierten son Grecia (13,8%), Finlandia (13,8), Francia (13,4%) e Italia (13,4%).

En cuanto al porcentaje del gasto social dedicado a combatir la exclusión social, España sólo dedica un 0,2% de la inversión general. El porcentaje medio de Europa tampoco es halagador, ya que es del 0,9%. En este punto, España mantiene las cifras que se venían recogiendo años anteriores. 

