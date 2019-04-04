El Pleno del Tribunal Constitucional ha declarado inconstitucional, y por tanto nula, la ley que aprobó el Parlamento de Cataluña para permitir la investidura no presencial del presidente de la Generalitat y la celebración de las reuniones del Gobierno por vía telemática.
El Constitucional, en una decisión adoptada por unanimidad, estima de forma parcial el recurso de inconstitucional presentado por el Gobierno contra esa norma, denominada Ley de Presidencia de la Generalitat, que lleva suspendida de forma provisional desde mayo de 2018, lo que impidió el plan de investir a Carles Puigdemont pese a encontrarse huido en Bélgica.
Esa ley se había aprobado por la vía de urgencia con el apoyo de las fuerzas soberanistas después de que el propio Constitucional vetase un mes antes la investidura de Puigdemont de manera telemática o de cualquier modo que no implicase su presencia en el Parlament.
(Habrá ampliación)
