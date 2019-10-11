Público
Público

Accede al mapa
de transparencia

Investigación El Hospital La Paz reproduce piel humana a través de la impresión 3D

Los investigadores aspiran a "imprimir superficies de piel más grandes de forma automatizada, pensando en pacientes que necesitan reemplazos a gran escala".

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
Hospital Universitario La Paz en Madrid. / Europa Press

Hospital Universitario La Paz en Madrid. / Europa Press

Investigadores de la Plataforma de Ingeniería Tisular del hospital madrileño La Paz han conseguido reproducir piel humana a través de un procedimiento de impresión 3D de alta resolución, una tecnología que aumentará "la calidad de vida de los pacientes".

El procedimiento, que recibe el nombre de bioimpresión 3D, ha utilizado elementos biológicos como células y proteínas, que se han entremezclado con materiales como colágeno, que según informa el hospital en un comunicado, sirve como "andamio" para el crecimiento de la piel ya que se ha de tener en cuenta la "arquitectura" de la piel, dispuesta en capas.

La principal ventaja de haber conseguido replicar la estructura de la piel, según valora La Paz, es que representa "una alternativa ideal" a la experimentación con animales, al tratarse sobre todo de investigación dermatológica, indica el hospital en una nota de prensa.

Los investigadores afirman que "el futuro pasa por optimizar todo el proceso todavía más" y desarrollar "nuevos materiales que permitan mejorar la producción", mientras que los investigadores encargados de la réplica de la piel humana aspiran a "imprimir superficies de piel más grandes de forma automatizada, pensando en pacientes que necesitan reemplazos a gran escala".

Etiquetas

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad