Empresas contaminantes Investigan a 30 empresas por emisiones contaminantes de gas refrigerante 

Estas sustancias en función de su tipología y composición pueden ser perjudiciales y contribuir al calentamiento climático.

La Fiscalía Coordinadora de Medio Ambiente y Urbanismo ha abierto unas diligencias de investigación, en el marco de la Operación Kigali, en las que la Guardia Civil ha procedido a investigar a 68 personas vinculadas con 30 empresas en todo el territorio nacional por la emisión a la atmósfera de gas refrigerante en la inadecuada gestión de vehículos al final de su vida útil.

Según ha informado la Fiscalía General del Estado, las diligencias se han centrado en las comunidades de Madrid, Catalunya y Euskadi, cuyas autoridades han aportado los datos de que disponían.

Los sistemas de aire acondicionado de los vehículos a motor emplean fluidos refrigerantes para reducir la temperatura del habitáculo interior. Estas sustancias en función de su tipología y composición pueden ser perjudiciales y contribuir al calentamiento climático.

La investigación se ha centrado en la monitorización de la actividad de centros de tratamiento de vehículos al final de su vida útil, que en sus memorias habían declarado cantidades próximas a cero kilogramos de gas R134a recuperado y ha detectado emisiones equivalentes a más de 76 millones de kilogramos de CO2 a la atmósfera, lo que supone una emisión estimada de 800 millones de kilómetros recorridos por un vehículo.

A partir de ahora, técnicos de Fiscalía de Medio Ambiente y Urbanismo cuantificarán el daño al medio ambiente producido por la emisión. Los vehículos al final de su vida útil contienen una cantidad importante de contaminantes y residuos peligrosos que se han de gestionar adecuadamente. En el caso de los fluidos de los circuitosrefrigerantes, su incorrecta gestión conllevaría la emisión a la atmósfera de gases de efecto invernadero.

