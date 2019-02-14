Público
Los huesos han sido trasladados al Instituto de Medicina Legal, según han explicado fuentes de la investigación, que también han señalado que la principal hipótesis que se baraja es que se trate de un olvido de un estudiante de ciencias.

Bahía de Fuengirola, bañada por el Mar de Alborán | EFE/A.Millan

La Policía Nacional investiga el hallazgo de una maleta llena de huesos en Fuengirola (Málaga), a raíz del aviso de dos ciudadanos que encontraron los restos al limpiar el trastero de una vivienda que habían adquirido recientemente.

Los huesos han sido trasladados al Instituto de Medicina Legal (IML), según han explicado fuentes de la investigación, que también han señalado que la principal hipótesis que se baraja es que se trate de un olvido de un estudiante de ciencias.

La maleta apareció el pasado sábado, cuando una pareja la encontró al hacer limpieza del trastero de una vivienda que habían adquirido recientemente, pero no fue hasta el principio de esta semana cuando la abrieron y vieron que en su interior había huesos envueltos en papel de periódico, según ha adelantado este jueves Diario SUR.

Los restos parecen humanos y procedentes de más de una persona, ya que se tratan de diferentes piezas óseas, de ahí que se piense en un descuido de un estudiante. El Instituto de Medicina Legal se encargará de determinar la procedencia y antigüedad de los huesos.

