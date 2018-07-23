Público
Público

Investigan por maltrato animal a un joven cuyo perro estaba infestado de garrapatas

La trabajadora de una perrera de Poio, Pontevedra, denunció en mayo el estado en el que se encontraba el animal, devorado por las garrapatas y con parásitos hasta en los oídos.

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
Imagen del perro con el cuello y los oídos llenos de garrapatas / Policía Local de Poio

Imagen del perro con el cuello y los oídos llenos de parásitos. / Policía Local de Poio

La trabajadora de una perrera de Poio, Pontevedra, denunció el estado en el que se encontraba un perro devorado por las garrapatas y con parásitos hasta en los oídos. La Polícia Local investiga ahora al dueño, un joven de 19 años, por un presunto delito de maltrato animal. 

Dio la voz de alarma en el mes de mayo. El animal se encontraba en una situación crítica y fue trasladado de urgencia a un centro veterinario. El informe realizado por el centro explica que, de no llegar a tiempo, el perro hubiera muerto.

Del mismo modo, hacía hincapié en la posibilidad de contagio de enfermedades de transmisión vectorial que pueden portar estos parásitos.

Etiquetas