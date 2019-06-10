La Guardia Civil investiga en Alboraia (València) el asesinato de una mujer que presentaba heridas de arma blanca y cuya pareja sentimental se ha suicidado lanzándose por el balcón de la vivienda, situada en un quinto piso en la zona de Port Saplaya, según han informado fuentes cercanas a la investigación.
El presidente de la Generalitat en funciones, Ximo Puig, y la vicepresidenta, Mónica Oltra, así como el alcalde en funciones de Alboraia, Miguel Chavarría, han dado por confirmado que se trata de un nuevo crimen de violencia machista. Con este asesinato, el ocurrido en Ayamonte (Huelva) el pasado sábado y otro asesinato ocurrido el día 3 de este mes, serían 1001 las mujeres asesinadas por sus parejas o exparejas desde que hay estadísticas oficiales (enero de 2003); además continúa en investigación el caso de la paraguaya Romina Celeste, asesinada en Lanzarote a principios de año.
Los hechos han sucedido sobre las 10:00 horas cuando, según fuentes municipales, la madre de la víctima y su jefa la estaban buscando porque no había ido a trabajar. Las mujeres han llamado a la Policía Local, cuyos agentes se han presentado en la vivienda, a la que finalmente han podido acceder aunque no les abrían la puerta.
En el interior han hallado al hombre, de nacionalidad rumana de 48 años, y que se encontraba mareado, y que a la entrada de los agentes se ha lanzado por el balcón, desde un quinto piso. En el interior encontraron el cuerpo sin vida de una mujer de
de 29 años y nacionalidad española, que presentaba heridas de arma blanca.
Según fuentes cercanas a la investigación, ambos eran pareja de hecho y mantenían una relación desde hace unos cuatro años. Fuentes de la Guardia Civil han confirmado que aún se está investigando el caso.
