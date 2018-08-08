Público
Público

Investigan una presunta agresión sexual a una menor durante las fiestas de Vitoria

Agentes de la Ertzaintza han iniciado las investigaciones pertinentes en base a la denuncia recogida este miércoles por la presunta agresión sexual sufrida por una joven menor de edad en un parque la pasada madrugada.

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
vMiles de personas congregadas en la plaza de la Virgen Blanca de Vitoria para dar comienzo a las fiestas patronales de la capital vasca. / EFE

Miles de personas en la plaza de la Virgen Blanca de Vitoria para dar comienzo a las fiestas de la capital vasca. / EFE

Agentes de Investigación de la Ertzaintza de Vitoria-Gasteiz han iniciado las averiguaciones pertinentes en base a la denuncia recogida este miércoles en la que se refiere la presunta agresión sexual sufrida por una joven, menor de edad, esta pasada madrugada en la capital alavesa.

Según ha publicado el cuerpo de seguridad vasco las investigaciones practicadas hasta el momento han llevado a la identificación de dos varones, menores de edad, presuntamente relacionados con los hechos. La Ertzaintza mantiene abierta la investigación al objeto de lograr el esclarecimiento.

El alcalde de Vitoria, Gorka Urtaran, ha revelado declaraciones a Radio Euskadi que se ha producido en el Parque de la Florida. Además, ha precisado en estos momentos, no puede dar más detalles ya que las circunstancias se están analizando. "Y vamos a ver cómo termina, pero tengo el cuerpo mal", ha apuntado.

A su juicio, "esto es intolerable, es intolerable que todavía en pleno siglo XXI" se tenga que denunciar "este tipo de situaciones de agresiones a las mujeres en la ciudad o en el país". Según ha explicado, en caso de confirmarse el caso, "automáticamente se pondría en marcha el protocolo antiagresiones".

Además, el pasado domingo de madrugada la Policía Local de Vitoria detuvo a un ciudadano francés acusado de agredir a dos mujeres, a las que sometió a tocamientos sin su consentimiento.

Etiquetas