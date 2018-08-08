Investigan una presunta agresión sexual a una menor durante las fiestas de Vitoria

Agentes de Investigación de la Ertzaintza de Vitoria-Gasteiz han iniciado las averiguaciones pertinentes en base a la denuncia recogida este miércoles en la que se refiere la presunta agresión sexual sufrida por una joven, menor de edad, esta pasada madrugada en la capital alavesa.
Según ha publicado el cuerpo de seguridad vasco las investigaciones practicadas hasta el momento han llevado a la identificación de dos varones, menores de edad, presuntamente relacionados con los hechos. La Ertzaintza mantiene abierta la investigación al objeto de lograr el esclarecimiento.
La Ertzaintza investiga una presunta agresión sexual a un menor esta pasada madrugada en Vitoria-Gasteiz https://t.co/IjmAK0qmhI— Ertzaintza (@ertzaintzaEJGV) 8 de agosto de 2018
El alcalde de Vitoria, Gorka Urtaran, ha revelado declaraciones a Radio Euskadi que se ha producido en el Parque de la Florida. Además, ha precisado en estos momentos, no puede dar más detalles ya que las circunstancias se están analizando. "Y vamos a ver cómo termina, pero tengo el cuerpo mal", ha apuntado.
A su juicio, "esto es intolerable, es intolerable que todavía en pleno siglo XXI" se tenga que denunciar "este tipo de situaciones de agresiones a las mujeres en la ciudad o en el país". Según ha explicado, en caso de confirmarse el caso, "automáticamente se pondría en marcha el protocolo antiagresiones".
Además, el pasado domingo de madrugada la Policía Local de Vitoria detuvo a un ciudadano francés acusado de agredir a dos mujeres, a las que sometió a tocamientos sin su consentimiento.
