El Centro de Coordinación de Alertas y Emergencias Sanitarias (Ccaes), dependiente del Ministerio de Sanidad, ha confirmado un total de 193 contagios por el brote de listeriosis originado por el consumo de la carne mechada contaminada de la marca La Mechá, y se están investigando otras 44 posibles infecciones.

Con los datos actualizados, en Andalucía se han confirmado 186 casos relacionados con el brote. La mayor parte se han registado en Sevilla (153), pero se han encontrado en casi todas las provincias de la comunidad andaluza: Cádiz (8), Granada (4), Huelva (16) y Málaga (5).

Por otra parte, en Aragón hay 3 casos confirmados y 4 "probablemente asociados"; 6 casos "probables" de una misma familia que consumieron carne mechada con origen en Sevilla y una embarazada "en investigación" en Asturias; 9 en investigación que han comido la carne contaminada en Castilla-La Mancha; 1 confirmado asociado al brote en Castilla y León; 5 casos sospechos en Cataluña, "todos pendientes de confirmación"; en Madrid, hay seis casos notificados, aunque "todos en investigación"; y en Extremadura, hay 13 en estudio y otros tres que ingerieron la carne, aunque sin confirmación por el momento.

Sanidad puntualiza que estos casos "pueden variar" entre los diferentes informes que han publicado "a medida que se depuran posibles casos duplicados que se notifican en más de una comunidad", debido a que, por ejemplo, puede existir una comunidad de diagnóstico del caso pero también un registro en la región de residencia.

El doctor José Miguel Cisneros, portavoz de la Junta de Andalucía para este brote de listeriosis ha informado del fallecimiento ocurrido esta mañana de un varón de 72 años, enfermo terminal de cáncer de páncreas, que ingresó el pasado día 10 con un episodio de fiebre y que dio positivo en contagio por listeria.

El doctor ha aclarado que hasta que no se realicen los análisis moleculares no se podrá dirimir si su fallecimiento está relacionado con el brote de listeriosis. En la UCI continúan ingresados cuatro pacientes y no se han dado nuevos ingresos hospitalarios de neonatos.