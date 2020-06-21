Estás leyendo: Investigan a dos vigilantes del metro de Barcelona por empujar por las escaleras a un usuario sin mascarilla

Público
Público

Accede al mapa
de transparencia

Investigan a dos vigilantes del metro de Barcelona por empujar por las escaleras a un usuario sin mascarilla

En el video de la actuación, que se ha hecho viral, se aprecia como dos vigilantes intentan reducir a un hombre cogiéndolo por el cuello y acaban empujándole por la escalera.

Imagen del metro de Barcelona.
Imagen del metro de Barcelona.

Actualizado:

efe

La compañía Transports Metropolitans de Barcelona (TMB) ha abierto un expediente para "aclarar la actuación" de dos vigilantes de seguridad que este sábado redujeron y empujaron por la escalera a una persona que se negaba a ponerse la mascarilla mientras le gritaban: "¡Hasta los cojones me tienes!".

Los hechos, que otros usuarios filmaron con su móvil, ocurrieron ayer por la mañana en la estación de metro de La Sagrera, en su acceso de la L9/10 norte, cuando, según TMB, los dos vigilantes "desalojaron a un usuario que se había negado a ponerse la mascarilla y agredió a uno de los vigilantes".

En el video de la actuación, que se ha hecho viral, se aprecia como dos vigilantes intentan reducir a un hombre cogiéndolo por el cuello y acaban empujándole por la escalera.

El hombre cae de espaldas desde unos cuatro escalones y se reincorpora mientras uno de los vigilantes le grita: "¡Hasta los cojones me tienes!" y le dice que va a llamar a la policía.

Más noticias de Política y Sociedad

Etiquetas
El Quinze 29 de Mayo

selección público