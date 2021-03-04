MadridActualizado:
La ministra de Igualdad, Irene Montero, ha criticado este jueves, después de la noticia de que la delegación de Gobierno en Madrid ha prohibido las manifestaciones del 8M por motivos de salud pública, a quienes "quieren negar el derecho a la calle" a las mujeres y que, a pesar de "hacer caso a las recomendaciones de las autoridades sanitarias" están haciendo un "señalamiento" al feminismo.
Montero ha hecho estas declaraciones en la inauguración de las jornadas 'Por la igualdad de las mujeres en el ámbito laboral: servicios jurídicos y normativa' de CCOO. "Hay quienes quieren negarnos el derecho a la calle que tanto nos costó conseguir. La calle para estudiar, para trabajar, para reivindicar y conquistar derechos", ha declarado en su intervención.
En su discurso, ha apuntado que "como miembro del Gobierno" está "obligada" a cumplir "escrupulosamente" con las recomendaciones de las autoridades sanitarias del país. "Así lo hemos dicho estos días insistentemente", ha indicado, para insistir en la necesidad de "hacer caso a las recomendaciones".
"Pero dicho esto, ese cumplimiento con las recomendaciones sanitarias no significa que no sepamos el señalamiento a la lucha de las mujeres, a la lucha feminista por parte de quienes tienen una agenda reaccionaria completamente engrasada", ha denunciado la titular de Igualdad.
"A mi, a nosotras, no nos van a encontrar en esa criminalización del movimiento feminista", ha insistido, para añadir que en Igualdad van a encontrar "una oposición a esa España gris y machista" de la "extrema derecha" que quiere que las mujeres "vuelvan a sus casas".
