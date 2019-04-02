Isabel de Bélgica, la heredera a la que sus padres dejan sin paga de 2.500 euros diarios

Los reyes Felipe y Matilde de Bélgica han decidido retrasar el acceso de su hija –la princesa Isabel– a la nada desdeñable dotación de 2.500 euros al día. Los monarcas, según ha difundido la prensa belga, han tomado esta determinación con el objetivo de que la joven no desatienda sus estudios con distracciones pecuniarias.
La princesa, que acaba de cumplir la mayoría de edad, estudia en el prestigioso UWC Atlantic College de Gales, Reino Unido. La partida, a la que tiene derecho por sus 18 años recién cumplidos, le obligaría a organizar todo tipo de actividades oficiales, contar con una serie de colaboradores propios, así como con una vivienda y una agenda oficial.
Al aspecto académico habría que añadir –según apunta el diario De Morgen– el hecho de que la princesa deba recibir a corto plazo una instrucción militar incompatible con las obligaciones que ha de asumir si quiere percibir la paga del Estado.
Como era de prever, no se han hecho esperar las comparaciones con la princesa holandesa Amalia de Orange, que recibirá un sueldo –una vez cumplidos los 18, en 2021– de 4.100 euros diarios, lo que equivale a 1,5 millones al año. Ahí es nada. Cabe decir que, de dicho montante, la heredera al trono holandés únicamente podrá utilizar unos 263.000 euros para sus necesidades, quedan el resto para gastos de representación y todo lo concerniente a sus futuras responsabilidades.
