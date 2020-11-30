Italia multa a Apple por mentir sobre la resistencia al agua de sus teléfonos

italia
Las autoridades italianas han impuesto este lunes una multa de diez millones de euros a la tecnológica Apple por incurrir en publicidad engañosa al no especificar varios aspectos de la supuesta resistencia al agua de sus teléfonos móviles, los iPhone.
La Autoridad Garante de la Competencia y el Mercado de Italia (AGCM) achacó en un comunicado "prácticas comerciales incorrectas" a Apple por usar "mensajes promocionales sobre la resistencia al agua de varios modelos de iPhone".
En primer lugar Apple anunció como resistentes al agua varios modelos de iPhone - el 8, 8 Plus, XR, XS, XS Max, 11, 11pro y 11 Pro Max-, capaces, según la compañía, de permanecer bajo el agua hasta 30 minutos a una profundidad entre uno y cuatro metros.
Las autoridades italianas aseguran que en la publicidad de Apple no se aclaraba que esa resistencia solo se daba en "determinadas condiciones", pues había sido testada en aguas estáticas y puras. Por esa razón, sumergir uno de esos iPhone en aguas con corrientes o sucias puede perjudicar el dispositivo.
Por otro lado, la AGCM italiana denuncia que paradójicamente la garantía de esos iPhone no cubre "daños provocados por líquidos" y Apple, además, no prestaba asistencia técnica cuando esos modelos sufrían desperfectos al ser mojados.
Las autoridades italianas han impuesto una multa de diez millones de euros y obligará a Apple Distribution International y a Apple Italia a publicar la sanción en su sitio de internet.
