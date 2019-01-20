Público
Italia El Sea Watch sigue sin respuesta sobre dónde desembarcar a sus 47 migrantes

Tanto Malta como Italia han cerrado sus puertos a los barcos de la ONG en ocasiones anteriores.

Fotografía del Sea Watch. Fuente: Twitter de @seawachtcrew

El barco de la ONG alemana Sea Wach que rescató este sábado a 47 personas en el Mediterráneo central, a unas 26 millas de la costa de Libia, sigue sin tener una respuesta sobre quién se ocupará de coordinar este rescate y proporcionar un puerto seguro.

La ONG asegura que los libios, que se tendrían que ocupar de este área de búsqueda y rescate (SAR), no responden a sus peticiones.

"Mientras la avioneta Moonbird sobrevuela el área SAR buscando posibles embarcaciones en avería, el Sea Watch continúa sin coordinación y esperando indicaciones", se lee en el Twitter de la ONG.

El Sea Watch localizó una barcaza con migrantes gracias a su avioneta de reconocimiento, por lo que pudieron llegar a la zona y salvar a estas 47 personas, entre ellas 8 menores.

Ahora vuelve a surgir el problema de dónde serán llevados, ya que tanto Malta como Italia han cerrado sus puertos a los barcos de la ONG en ocasiones anteriores.

El pasado 9 de enero, tras 19 días de espera en alta mar, Malta autorizó la llegada de 49 migrantes que habían sido rescatados por ésta y otra ONG también alemana, la Sea Eye.

El final de la odisea para estas personas, entre las que se contaban menores y algunos bebés, llegó tras un acuerdo para su distribución en ocho países europeos: Alemania, Francia, Portugal, Irlanda, Rumanía, Luxemburgo, Holanda e Italia.

El ministro del Interior italiano, Matteo Salvini, reiteró que no abrirá a los puertos a los barcos de la ONG y le acusó de atraer con su presencia a los traficantes y, por ello, "mueren las personas en el mar", en referencia al último naufragio, en el que se teme hayan perdido la vida 117 personas.

