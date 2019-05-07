Las estaciones de Inspección Técnica de Vehículos (ITV) podrán tener acceso a la información técnica del vehículo, actualmente inaccesible. El Reglamento aprobado por la Unión Europea –Reglamento de Ejecución 2019/621 de la Comisión–, y que será aplicable a partir del 20 de mayo de 2020, obliga a los fabricantes de vehículos a facilitar todos los datos necesarios para poder realizar la inspección, por lo que la ITV será más dura.
"Ésta [información] se pondrá a disposición de los centros de inspección técnica y de las autoridades competentes pertinentes de manera oportuna y coherente, fácilmente accesible, sin restricciones y carente de discriminación", señala en un comunicado AECA-ITV, una asociación integrada por la mayoría de las entidades de este sector en España.
Asimismo, los fabricantes de los vehículos deberán facilitar la información técnica "con arreglo al número de identificación del vehículo en un formato de datos estructurado y de fuente abierta", añaden.
En septiembre de 2018 entró en vigor un nuevo reglamento por el que las estaciones de ITV tienen la obligación de trabajar con los nuevos dispositivos de lectura OBD, que comprueban el funcionamiento de los sistemas de control de emisiones (E-OBD).
Esta lectura, que se aplica a coches fabricados a partir de 2006 (vehículos ligeros Euro 5 y Euro 6 y vehículos pesados Euro VI), constituye una prueba complementaria a las convencionales de gases de emisión/opacidad.
