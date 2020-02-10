Las ITV piden que se prohíba renovar el seguro de un vehículo si no pasa la inspección técnica

madrid
La Asociación Española de Entidades Colaboradoras de la Administración en la Inspección Técnica de Vehículos (AECA-ITV) ha solicitado que se prohíba renovar el seguro de un automóvil si no ha pasado la ITV.
Tal como ha indicado la asociación, esta es una de las medidas en las que AECA-ITV está trabajando para luchar contra el absentismo de los conductores a la hora de pasar la inspección técnica de sus vehículos, que llega al 20% (dato que se eleva al 40% en furgonetas, 43% en motocicletas y 58% en ciclomotores).
Así, ha valorado que en el Congreso de la Federación de Asociaciones de Concesionarios de la Automoción (Faconauto), celebrado la semana pasada en Madrid, se haya puesto en valor la importancia de la ITV para la seguridad vial.
"Los vehículos van a evolucionar tecnológicamente de una forma muy rápida. Y ello requerirá que el sector de la ITV se adapte a estos cambios para asegurar que los vehículos, durante su vida de funcionamiento, cumplen las normas establecidas de seguridad vial y emisiones", ha subrayado el director gerente de AECA-ITV, Guillermo Magaz.
Además, desde AECA-ITV han señalado el "paso muy importante" que supuso el nuevo Real Decreto que entró en vigor en mayo de 2018, que permitió contar con una inspección "más independiente, exigente y completa" y que reforzó los procedimientos de formación de los inspectores.
