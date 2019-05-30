El presunto autor de la difusión del vídeo con imágenes íntimas de una mujer empleada de Iveco que posteriormente se suicidó se ha entregado esta tarde y está prestando declaración en la Jefatura Superior de Policía de Madrid, han informado fuentes policiales.
El hombre, que tuvo una relación previa con la víctima y que supuestamente habría difundido el vídeo hace alrededor de un mes, se ha personado en el cuartel de la Guardia Civil en Mejorada del Campo, en Madrid, localidad en la que reside, pero ha sido puesto a disposición de la Policía, que investiga el caso.
(Habrá ampliación)
