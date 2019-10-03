La izquierda exige al ‘trifachito’ de Zaragoza retirar su versión del ‘No es no’

La versión del ’No es no’ que el equipo de gobierno municipal de PP y C’s en Zaragoza ha lanzado para estas fiestas del Pilar ha provocado la indignación de colectivos feministas y de los partidos de la izquierda, que han solicitado su retirada por obviar las referencias al consentimiento en las relaciones afectivo-sexuales con eslóganes como “no es lo mismo forzar que besar” o “no es igual acariciar que manosear”.
Tanto PSOE como ZeC (Zaragoza en Común) y Podemos-Equo han reclamado al equipo de gobierno que dirigen Jorge Azcón (PP) y Sara Fernández (C’s) bajo la supervisión de Vox la retirada de esa campaña, cuyo lanzamiento quiebra la unidad de acción contra la violencia machista en esa institución.
Los lemas, que dominan los anuncios que han comenzado a verse en los ‘mupis’ de la ciudad con un tamaño notablemente superior al del ‘No es no’, han sido financiados con fondos del Pacto de Estado contra la Violencia de Género mientras el dinero es responsabilidad del Ayuntamiento de la capital aragonesa.
Fuentes del equipo de gobierno mantienen que el contenido de la campaña había sido consensuado y que contaba con el apoyo de todos los grupos, incluido Vox.
(Habrá ampliación)
