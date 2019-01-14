Público
James Watson Retiran los títulos honoríficos al Nobel que defiende que los negros son genéticamente menos inteligentes

El que fuera ganador del Nobel de Medicina en 1962 por descubrir la doble hélice del ADN ha visto cómo desde el laboratorio en el que trabajó le han quitado los títulos que le otorgaron por sus declaraciones abiertamente racistas.

El co-descubridor de la doble hélice de ADN ha perdido los títulos honoríficos que le otorgaron desde el laboratorio en el que trabajaba por sus declaraciones racistas | Reuters

James Watson ha visto cómo los laboratorios para los que trabajó le han retirado sus títulos honoríficos. Aunque ganó el Premio Nobel de Medicina en 1962 debido al descubrimiento de la doble hélice que forma el ADN, sus declaraciones racistas han hecho que pierda todas las distinciones que le hicieron famoso hace 50 años.

El científico, preguntado sobre el futuro del continente africano en una entrevista publicada en el Sunday Times hace once años, contestaba que, en ese sentido, era pesimista debido a que “todas nuestras políticas sociales se basan en el hecho de que su inteligencia es la misma que la nuestra, mientras que todas las pruebas dicen que en realidad no”.

Esta vez ha sido en un documental emitido por la televisión pública de Estados Unidos, la PBS, en donde Watson se ha ratificado en lo que dijo hace más de una decena de años.

El científico no cambiaba ni una coma sobre sus declaraciones racistas, por lo que los laboratorios Cold Spring Harbor le han retirado los títulos que le habían concedido antes de sus investigaciones. El mencionado laboratorio, “rechaza inequívocamente las opiniones personales infundadas que expresó el doctor James D. Watson”, tal y como informa la CNN. 

El comunicado va más allá tildando las opiniones de Watson como “reprobables y sin sustento científico”, además de condenar "el uso indebido de la ciencia para justificar los prejuicios”, según afirman los laboratorios en su escrito.

También es homófobo

Sus ideas también son homófobas, tal y como demostró al defender el derecho de una mujer para abortar siempre y cuando se encontrara un gen que determinara la homosexualidad del feto, un gen que la ciencia jamás de cansará de negar su existencia.

