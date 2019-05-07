Público
Janet Jumillas Encuentran el cuerpo sin vida de Janet Jumillas

Los mossos d'esquadra han encontrado el cadáver este martes.

07/05/2019.- Un Mosso d'Esquadra custodia a uno de los dos detenidos en Cornellà de Llobregat (Barcelona) por su supuesta relación con la desaparición de Janet Jumillas. / EFE - ENRIC FONTCUBERTA

Los Mossos d'Esquadra han encontrado el cuerpo sin vida de Janet Jumillas, la mujer desaparecida en Cornellà de Llobregat (Barcelona), según ha confirmado Antena 3.

Este martes han detenido a dos posibles implicados en la desaparición de Janet, vista por última vez por su familia el 13 de marzo.

El primero de los detenidos era un conocido de la víctima, pero que en principio no mantenía ninguna relación sentimental estable con ella, según las fuentes.

Tras esta primera detención, los policías han arrestado a otro sospechoso, en una operación que sigue abierta, por lo que no se descarta que haya más implicados.

(Habrá ampliación)

