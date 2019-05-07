Los Mossos d'Esquadra han encontrado el cuerpo sin vida de Janet Jumillas, la mujer desaparecida en Cornellà de Llobregat (Barcelona), según ha confirmado Antena 3.
Este martes han detenido a dos posibles implicados en la desaparición de Janet, vista por última vez por su familia el 13 de marzo.
El primero de los detenidos era un conocido de la víctima, pero que en principio no mantenía ninguna relación sentimental estable con ella, según las fuentes.
Tras esta primera detención, los policías han arrestado a otro sospechoso, en una operación que sigue abierta, por lo que no se descarta que haya más implicados.
(Habrá ampliación)
