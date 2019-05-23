Los Mossos d'Esquadra han confirmado esta mañana que el cadáver hallado el pasado martes en un solar de El Prat de Llobregat (Barcelona) corresponde al de Janet Jumillas, la mujer desaparecida en Cornellà el pasado 13 de marzo.
"La policía científica corrobora mediante las huellas dactilares que el cadáver localizado en El Prat pertenece a la joven desaparecida en marzo", un crimen por el que el presunto autor del homicidio ya fue detenido y se encuentra en prisión preventiva.
La mayoría de indicios recabados, como la ropa, avalaban la hipótesis con la que trabajaban los Mossos d'Esquadra de que todo apunta a que se trata del cadáver de Jumillas. La familia ya manifestó su deseo de realizar el sepelio de la víctima cuando se certifique la identidad del cadáver y que recaiga la mayor pena sobre los autores de un crimen "espantoso, horroroso".
Dos operarios localizaron este martes un cadáver en un solar de El Prat, oculto en un agujero de unos cuatro metros de profundidad y 30 metros de longitud. La policía científica acudió a la zona para buscar más pistas que ayudaran a confirmar la identidad del cadáver y las causas de la muerte. El solar donde fue localizado el cuerpo de Janet Jumillas estaba hace días repleto de arbustos, que unos operarios habían empezado a retirar para limpiar la zona, lo que propició que ayer se localizara el cuerpo.
