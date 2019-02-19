La Guardia Civil ha detenido a tres hombres en Vizcaya este martes en relación con el asesinato del concejal de Izquierda Unida en Llanes (Asturias) Francisco Javier Ardines González. Entre ellos, el marido de una prima de la mujer de la víctima al que se considera inductor del crimen ocurrido el 16 de agosto de 2018, según han informado fuentes de la investigación.
La investigación, que se mantiene bajo secreto de sumario, señala a este hombre por urdir un plan junto con otro ciudadano español también arrestado para encargar a dos argelinos que asesinaran a Ardines en una emboscada en un camino próximo a su casa en Belmonte de Prias, en Llanes. Los dos argelinos se encuentran detenidos, uno de ellos en Suiza pendiente de extradición. Los detenidos no pasarán a disposición judicial hasta finales de esta semana, según ha informado el Tribunal Superior de Justicia de Asturias (TSJA).
Fuentes de la investigación desligan el crimen de motivaciones políticas y lo relacionan con cuestiones sentimentales, ya que las pruebas recabadas señalan a que el encargo se llevó a cabo por una cuestión de celos debido a la relación entre Ardines y la prima de su mujer.
El supuesto inductor y su mujer residen en Amorebieta pero tienen otra casa muy cerca de la del concejal en Llanes. Este hombre ha sido detenido por la Guardia Civil en Amorebieta. Los otros dos arrestos en España se han llevado a cabo en Bilbao y se han practicado registros, además de en este municipio vizcaíno, en Otxarkoaga y en Erandio, así como en Altzaga, en Guipúzcoa.
La muerte de Francisco Javier Ardines González por reiterados golpes en la cabeza ocurrió el 16 de agosto de 2018 en un camino en las inmediaciones de su domicilio en Belmonte de Prias, en Llanes. La investigación, que ha contado con la participación de la Unidad Central Operativa (UCO), ha sido dirigida por el Juzgado de Primera instancia e instrucción número 1 de Llanes, que mantiene las diligencias bajo secreto de sumario.
