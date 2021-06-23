Estás leyendo: Hallan muerto al fundador del antivirus McAfee mientras estaba preso en una cárcel de Barcelona

John McAfee Hallan muerto al fundador del antivirus McAfee mientras estaba preso en una cárcel de Barcelona

Según ha indicado la Generalitat, "todo apunta a que podría tratarse de una muerte por suicidio".

Vista de extradición de John McAfee, creador del famoso antivirus homónimo y a quien reclama Estados Unidos por ocultar presuntamente elevados ingresos entre 2014 y 2018.
Vista de extradición de John McAfee, creador del famoso antivirus homónimo y a quien reclama Estados Unidos por ocultar presuntamente elevados ingresos entre 2014 y 2018. Chema Moya / EFE

John McAfee, de 75 años, creador del famoso antivirus informático del mismo nombre, ha sido hallado muerto en la celda que ocupaba en el módulo 1 del Centre Penitenciario de Brians 2, en Sant Esteve Sesrovires (Barcelona).

Según han informado fuentes penitenciarias, McAfee, que estaba pendiente de extradición a Estados Unidos por presunta evasión de impuestos, se habría suicidado.

Las fuentes han señalado que los profesionales de vigilancia y los servicios médicos de la prisión han intervenido de manera inmediata para practicar maniobres de reanimación a McAfee, pero finalmente los médicos han certificado su muerte.

La comitiva judicial que se ha desplazado al centro penitenciario estudia las causas de la muerte del interno y, según las fuentes, todo apunta a que se trata de un suicidio.

John Mcafee ingresó en la prisión de Brians 2 el 4 de octubre del pasado año por orden de la Audiencia Nacional, que acordó la extradición a Estados Unidos del creador del famoso antivirus informático McAfee por supuesta evasión de impuestos al haber ocultado elevados ingresos entre 2016 y 2018.

McAfee fue arrestado en octubre en el aeropuerto de El Prat, en Barcelona, cuando se disponía a coger un vuelo a Estambul y desde entonces se hallaba en prisión preventiva.

Durante la vista de extradición, el empresario, cuya deuda tributaria Estados Unidos eleva a más de cuatro millones de dólares, aseguró haber pagado "millones de dólares en impuestos" y dijo ser víctima de una persecución política por haber denunciado corrupción en la agencia tributaria.

"No existe prueba acreditativa de que tal cosa pudiera estar sucediendo", respondió la Audiencia Nacional, que añadió que la reclamación "tiene amparo en un delito contra la hacienda pública -evasión fiscal-" y que concurren los requisitos para acordarla.

