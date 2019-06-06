La Agencia Española de Medicamentos y Productos Sanitarios (AEMPS) tiene constancia de 50 incidentes relacionados con las prótesis de cadera presuntamente defectuosas comercializadas por la farmacéutica Johnson Johnson.
Según han informado fuentes del Ministerio de Sanidad, Consumo y Bienestar Social, de los 1.471 implantes de este tipo de prótesis de cadera que se han realizado en España, en el registro de incidentes de Vigilancia de Productos Sanitarios de la AEMPS hay constancia de 50 incidentes.
La Audiencia Nacional está investigando a la compañía farmacéutica Johnson&Johnson por comercializar presuntamente prótesis de cadera defectuosas que han sido implantadas en varios países, entre ellos España, donde hay 1.471 afectados, 40.000 en Europa y 93.000 en todo el mundo.
Las prótesis, que dejaron de implantarse hace nueve años por riesgo para la salud de los enfermos, se distribuyeron en 70 hospitales de casi toda España, ha asegurado el abogado de los demandantes españoles, Emilio Ortiz. Los centros sanitarios estaban repartidos en todas las comunidades autónomas, excepto Aragón, Cantabria, Ceuta, Extremadura, Melilla, Navarra y La Rioja.
