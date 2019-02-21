Un total de 18 miembros de la junta directiva de la Sociedad General de Autores y Editores (SGAE) han registrado este jueves una moción de censura contra el presidente de la entidad, José Ángel Hevia, según han informado fuentes de la sociedad de autores. Estas mismas fuentes han explicado que la fecha para abordar esta moción de censura deberá ser fijada por el propio presidente y, en esa junta extraordinaria, se votará su continuidad o cese. En función del orden del día que fije el presidente, podría también votarse su relevo en caso de prosperar la moción.
Uno de los integrantes de la junta directiva —y del consejo de dirección— que ha apoyado esta moción de censura, Antonio Onetti (Colegio de Obras Audiovisuales), ha confirmado que será uno de los candidatos a la presidencia en caso de prosperar esta iniciativa.
"Si sale adelante, yo seré uno de los candidatos y aspiro a conseguir los apoyos suficientes. Esto no es otra de las guerras de la SGAE, sino una consencuencia natural de una etapa tan intensa de Hevia en la que no se han cumplido las expectivas: alejar la intervención de Cultura. Ahora estamos en otra fase del juego", ha apuntado.
A principios de febrero medio centenar de artistas encabezado por nombres de la talla de Pedro Almodóvar, Isabel Coixet, Miguel Ríos o Montxo Armendáriz. En él instaban al Ministerio de Cultura a que “solicite judicialmente la intervención de la SGAE”, así como el cese de su presidente y de la junta directiva. “Pedimos que se actúe sin demora y se adopten todas las medidas legales necesarias para garantizar la defensa y la protección de los derechos de los autores”, remataba el escrito.
