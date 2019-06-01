Público
José Luis Martín Prieto Muere el periodista José Luis Martín Prieto a los 75 años de edad

Fue uno de los fundadores del periódico El País en 1976 donde trabajó como adjunto en la dirección y posteriormente como subdirector de la sección de Opinión.

El periodista José Luis Martín Prieto en una imagen de archivo de 1988 EFE/ ALBERTO MARTÍN

El periodista José Luis Martín Prieto ha fallecido este sábado a los 75 años de edad, informaron a Europa Press fuentes familiares.

Nacido en Madrid, estudió Peritaje Industrial en la Universidad Laboral de Sevilla y a los 18 años fundó y dirigió la revista literaria Nuevo Surco.

Su carrera profesional como periodista empezó en los diarios Arriba, Pueblo y más adelante en el periódico Informaciones, donde fue subjefe de Documentación y redactor jefe.

Fue uno de los fundadores del periódico El País en 1976 donde trabajó como adjunto en la dirección y posteriormente como subdirector de la sección de Opinión. En 1978 fue designado delegado del diario para América del Sur en Argentina.

Columnista en varios medios

A su regreso a España asume el puesto de subdirector de la revista Tiempo y en 1990 se incorpora al Diario Ya como columinista hasta abandonar el periódico un año después para incorporarse a Diario 16 donde estuvo trabajando hasta 1993.

Además, fue columnista y colaborador de los principales periódicos de España como El Mundo y La Razón, donde publicaba actualmente, y también trabajó como comentarista político en los programas radiofónicos de Luis del Olmo y en los informativos de Telecinco.

Martín Prieto publicó dos libros en su vida profesional, Técnicas de un golpe de Estado: el juicio del 23F en 1982 y Cartas a mujeres en 1995. En el año 1983 ganó el Premio Nacional de Periodismo y en 1987 se hizo con el galardón Encomienda al Mérito Civil que se le concedió por su trabajo en Sudamérica. Además, ha ganado el Premio Club Internacional de la Prensa y el Premio Continente de Periodismo, ambos en 1993.

