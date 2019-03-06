El ex ministro José Pedro Pérez-Llorca, uno de los siete padres de la Constitución, ha fallecido este miércoles en Madrid a los 78 años a causa de una enfermedad pulmonar. Según un comunicado de su despacho de abogados, la capilla ardiente se instalará en el tanatorio de La Paz, en Tres Cantos (Madrid).
José Pedro Pérez-Llorca nació en Cádiz el 30 de noviembre de 1940 y se licenció en Derecho en la Universidad Complutense de Madrid. También se formó en Friburgo y Múnich (Alemania) y en el City of London College (Reino Unido). Fue diplomático de carrera desde 1964 y letrado de las Cortes desde 1968. Además, ocupó el cargo de jefe de estudios en materias jurídicas de la Escuela Diplomática.
Pérez-Llorca elegido secretario general del Grupo Parlamentario Centrista y diputado en la legislatura constituyente y la primera legislatura. En el Gobierno, se hizo cargo de las carteras de la Presidencia, de Administración Territorial y de Asuntos Exteriores en varios gobiernos de Unión Centro Democrático (UCD), entre 1979 y 1982. En 1991, fue nombrado doctor honoris causa por la Universidad Nacional de Educación a Distancia (UNED)
