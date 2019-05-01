Un joven de 19 años muere al ser corneado en los festejos taurinos de un pueblo de Castellón

Un joven de 19 años falleció ayer, martes, tras ser corneado en los festejos taurinos populares de la localidad castellonense de Xilxes, según han confirmado este miércoles fuentes de la Conselleria de Sanidad.
El herido fue trasladado al Hospital de Sagunto (Valencia), donde ingresó a las 19.56 horas, pero los médicos no pudieron hacer nada por salvarle la vida.
Al parecer, el joven resultó corneado en la zona inguinal y perdió mucha sangre antes de ser trasladado al hospital.
