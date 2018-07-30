Público
Público

Una joven denuncia una agresión sexual por parte de tres hombres en Málaga

Los hechos ocurrieron la madrugada del pasado domingo bajo uno de los puentes del cauce del río Guadalmedina.

Publicidad
Media: 1
Votos: 1
Agente de la Policía Nacional. / Europa Press

Agente de la Policía Nacional. / Europa Press

La Policía Nacional ha abierto una investigación tras la denuncia presentada por una joven que asegura haber sido víctima de una agresión sexual por tres jóvenes en Málaga capital, según han informado a Efe fuentes policiales.

Los hechos ocurrieron la madrugada del pasado domingo bajo uno de los puentes del cauce del río Guadalmedina, según adelanta El País, que señala que la supuesta víctima es una española de origen ecuatoriano de 21 años.

Después de que los presuntos agresores se marcharan, la joven se puso otra ropa que llevaba en el bolso y tiró a un contenedor los pantalones y la ropa interior que se había quitado, pero no recuerda dónde los arrojó, precisa el rotativo. Añade que la joven se encontró con una conocida en las inmediaciones del estadio de fútbol de La Rosaleda que la acompaño a su domicilio.

Etiquetas