Un joven gaditano, en estado grave tras recibir una brutal patada en la cabeza 

Una trifulca en la Punta San Felipe de Cádiz con un grupo de cuatro estudiantes Erasmus de nacionalidad italiana deja inconsciente al joven. Los agresores se encuentran custodiados en las dependencias de San Fernando.

Instante de la agresión en la Punta San Felipe de Cádiz.

Un joven de origen gaditano se encuentra hospitalizado en estado grave como consecuencia de una trifulca con un grupo de cuatro estudiantes Erasmus de nacionalidad italiana. 

Las causas de la pelea se desconocen por el momento. Los agresores se encuentran en dependencias policiales después de la brutal patada de uno de ellos que dejó inconsciente al joven gaditano. El suceso se produjo a las 6.50 horas de la madrugada del viernes al sábado en la Punta San Felipe de Cádiz, cerca de la sala Mommart.

Según informa La Voz de Cádiz, la Policía Local logró detener a los agresores y posteriormente los entregó a la Policía Nacional, que los mantiene custodiados en las dependencias de San Fernando. El joven se mantiene sedado y los médicos analizan en estos momentos el alcance de sus lesiones. 

Por el momento la investigación permanece abierta y se prevé que en las próximas horas se tome declaración a los testigos. Los detenidos pasarán, previsiblemente, entre el domingo y el lunes a disposición judicial acusados de un presunto delito de lesiones.

