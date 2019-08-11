Público
Un joven sufre una agresión homófoba a la salida de una discoteca en València

En un vídeo realizado por unos vecinos que presenciaron la paliza, se puede ver como los agresores propinan patadas, puñetazos y empujones a la víctima. 

Un joven sufre una una agresión homófoba en Valencia. / CAPTURA DE TWITTER

Un joven ha sufrido una agresión homófoba a la salida de una discoteca en València durante la madrugada de este sábado. Así lo ha denunciado su pareja a través de Twitter, en donde difunde las imágenes de la paliza propinada por un grupo de hombres

En concreto, el ataque se produjo a la salida de la discoteca Deseo54, en el barrio valenciano de Benicalap. El joven fue atendido en el Hospital La Fe, según ha informado el novio de la víctima.

Sin embargo, critica que el centro "se niega a hacer un TAC debido a que solo hay una persona que lo necesita, solo llaman a radiólogo cuando hay un grupo de gente".

Entre las imágenes difundidas, figura un vídeo realizado por unos vecinos que presenciaron la agresión homófoba, se puede ver como los agresores propinan patadas, puñetazos y empujones

