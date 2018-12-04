Público
El joven valenciano con obesidad mórbida deja el hospital tras perder 100 kilos en cuatro meses

Según ha indicado su hermana, la casa de su madre no está adaptada para acoger a Teo y pidieron una vivienda que sí lo estuviera para poder llevarlo, pero de momento no les han dado respuesta.

El joven valenciano con obesidad mórbida Teo Rodríguez, que ha llegado a pesar 385 kilos, ha salido hoy del Hospital de Manises (Valencia), donde estaba ingresado desde mediados del pasado mes de agosto.

Teo Rodríguez, que ha perdido cien kilos en apenas unos meses, ha sido recogido en el centro hospitalario por una ambulancia que lo ha trasladado a casa de su madre, en el municipio valenciano de Turís, y no ha realizado declaraciones a los periodistas que esperaban su salida del hospital.

Su hermana Débora ha explicado que Teo apenas ha dormido esta noche porque estaba "nervioso" y ha indicado que están "contentos" y "con ganas de que vuelva a casa". "Está mejor, más animado porque ha perdido 100 kilos, no pensábamos que fuera a perder tanto", ha señalado Débora, quien ha agregado que antes de llevarlo a casa está haciendo rehabilitación y lo están curando y aseando.

A su juicio, aunque los médicos dicen que su hermano está bien, "sigue estando grave, su obesidad sigue estando ahí, sigue igual". Según ha indicado, la casa de su madre no está adaptada para acoger a Teo y pidieron una vivienda que sí lo estuviera para poder llevarlo, pero de momento no les han dado respuesta.

Una vez ya esté instalado en Turís seguirá acudiendo a rehabilitación en el mismo municipio, ha explicado Débora, quien ha añadido que aunque precisa de un andador para caminar lo ha tenido que solicitar al hospital y abonar lo que cuesta, unos 120 euros.

