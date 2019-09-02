Público
Público

Accede al mapa
de transparencia

Unos jóvenes meten un cigarro encendido en la boca de un gato

El partido animalista Pacma denuncia las imágenes a la Policía y a la Fiscalía de Menores.

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
Un joven introduce un cigarro encendido en la boca a un gato. PACMA

Un joven introduce un cigarro encendido en la boca a un gato. PACMA

El partido animalista Pacma ha denunciado que varios jóvenes aparecen en Instagram introduciendo cigarros encendidos en la boca a un gato. Asimismo, denuncia que le agarraron de las patas delanteras, agitándole con movimientos muy bruscos para que saltara y bailara encima de la mesa, como se puede ver en el vídeo.

"Este tipo de hechos ocurren constantemente y se difunden en redes sociales con total impunidad, ya que quienes cometen este tipo de actos son conscientes de las irrisorias sanciones para quienes maltratan animales", asegura Laura Duarte, portavoz del partido animalista.

"No podemos permitir que esto siga ocurriendo. Es el momento de cambiar la legislación para endurecer las penas y que las personas capaces de tratar de esta forma a los animales reciban sanciones ejemplares", añade. Pacma ha denunciado las imágenes a la Policía y a la Fiscalía de Menores.

Etiquetas

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad