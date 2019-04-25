Jóvenes del movimiento Fridays For Future (FFF, por sus siglas en inglés) han vuelto a recorrer el centro de Madrid en una "Marcha por el clima", para exigir medidas políticas ante el "atolladero climático actual", a pocos días de las próximas elecciones generales.
Las autodenominadas Generaciones Sin Futuro han recorrido el paseo del Prado hasta la Fuente de Neptuno con cánticos como "Es una urgencia, lo dice la ciencia", "Hay más plásticos que sentido común" o "Más parques naturales, menos multinacionales".
La manifestación, que según fuentes policiales ha congregado en torno a 500 personas, ha sido encabezada por dos pancartas en las que se podía leer "Los océanos se alzan, nosotras también" y "Para cambios sin precedentes, hacen falta medidas sin precedentes".
El integrante del movimiento FFF, Alejandro Martínez, ha asegurado a Efe que el objetivo de la concentración pasa por "mostrar la emergencia climática en la que estamos sumidos" y, sobre todo, para "lanzar un último grito" antes de los próximos comicios.
La "Marcha por el clima", que ha finalizado su recorrido ante el Congreso de los Diputados, ha reunido a otros colectivos como Madres por el clima o Extinction Rebellion, un colectivo que realiza acciones de desobediencia urbana contra el cambio climático.
La primera convocatoria del movimiento Fridays For Future en Madrid, celebrada el 1 de marzo, reunió a más de un centenar de jóvenes ante la Cámara Baja, y el 15Mclimático, que tuvo lugar el día 15 de ese mes, congregó a miles de personas, en una jornada en la que participaron 1.600 ciudades de 105 países.
