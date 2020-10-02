madrid
El Ayuntamiento de Rivas Vaciamadrid ha aprobado este jueves en la Junta de Gobierno local el cambio del nombre de la avenida Juan Carlos I por avenida Profesionales de la Sanidad Pública, tal y como ya anunció el alcalde del municipio, Pedro del Cura, a finales del mes de julio.
"Con todo esto que ha pasado en nuestro país, hemos visto que no teníamos ninguna calle a los profesionales de la salud pública y precisamente en plena pandemia, nos enteramos por el jefe del Estado que le retiraba la asignación económica a su padre y todo el reguero de información que estamos teniendo sobre el rey emérito por lo que entendíamos que este cambio de nombre era una buena decisión", señaló el regidor entonces.
Del Cura, que este mismo jueves ha procedido a la inauguración de las placas de la nueva calle, ya apuntó en julio que "es mejor reconocer quiénes son las personas comprometidas que han cuidado a los demás y, quizás, sustituirlos por quienes están demostrando que, por su conducta, no se merecen tener una calle en nuestra ciudad".
"Rivas prefiere reconocer a quienes nos cuidan que a quienes nos roban", señaló Del Cura en su cuenta de Twitter, en referencia a las últimas informaciones que han aparecido en verano sobre el rey emérito.
Por su parte, la vicealcaldesa, Mónica Carazo (PSOE), también ha manifestado en este sentido que "es mucho más positivo reconocer en este espacio al personal de la sanidad pública que a alguien poco ejemplar".
