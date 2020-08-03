madrid
El portavoz de Unidas Podemos en el Congreso, Pablo Echenique, sospecha que la decisión de Juan Carlos I de establecerse fuera de España puede tener como objetivo dificultar la investigación judicial en la que está inmerso y sugiere la posibilidad de que se le impida salir del país.
"Teniendo causas pendientes en España y tanto dinero para viajar y protegerse, ¿la justicia va a permitir que se marche? ¿No podría eso dificultar las pesquisas? Esperamos que no sea precisamente ése el motivo de la decisión y, si es así, se le impida huir", ha escrito en su cuenta de Twitter.
En el hilo que ha hecho tras conocer la decisión del padre de Felipe VI el dirigente del partido 'morado' sostiene que la marcha del rey emérito no soluciona "nada". "¿Qué mejora respecto de la monarquía? ¿Qué mejora respecto de nuestra democracia? Efectivamente, nada", ha sentenciado.
El "modus operandi" de los borbones
Además, critica que la Casa del Rey haya decidido anunciar la decisión adoptada por el padre del Jefe del Estado precisamente un tres de agosto. "Hoy se consolida definitivamente un 'modus operandi' de la familia Borbón", constata.
En este sentido, recuerda que "la abdicación tras el escándalo de Botswana también se hizo en pleno verano" - en junio de 2014 - y que "el comunicado de repudio de Felipe VI a Juan Carlos de Borbón se hizo el día después de la declaración del estado de alarma", concretamente el pasado 15 de marzo.
En opinión de Echenique, "la gente no estaba pidiendo que Juan Carlos de Borbón se marchase de España", sino que lo que quiere la ciudadanía es "que se conozca la verdad sobre sus actividades presuntamente corruptas, que pague por los delitos que haya cometido y que devuelva los impuestos evadidos".
En este contexto, deja claro que Unidas Podemos seguirá "explorando todas las vías para que los negocios turbios de Juan Carlos de Borbón se investiguen a fondo, se conozca la verdad, se sepa hasta dónde y hasta quiénes llega la trama y se ponga fin a la impunidad".
