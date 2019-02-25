Público
Juan José y su padre Dos ejemplos de superación: aparece en la orla junto a su hijo con discapacidad

Los compañeros de Juan José han querido reconocer el apoyo que el padre ha demostrado durante estos años.

Imagen de Juan José Lucero y su padre en la orla de los graduados en Educación Primaria por la Universidad de Cádiz./Facebook Todo Orlas

Juan José es un estudiante universitario de Educación Primaria en la Universidad de Cádiz. Ya con la licenciatura de matemáticas, este año se graduará como maestro. Su padre ha sido su gran apoyo. El padre, Juan, es quien ha acompañado a Juan José todos los días durante los cuatro años que dura la carrera universitaria. 

Todos los estudiantes de la promoción 2015-2019 ya tienen en su poder la orla. Tanto Juan José , que padece una discapacidad severa, como su padre ya tienen la suya. Los compañeros de Juan José han querido reconocer el apoyo que el padre ha demostrado durante estos años. La idea fue de la empresa Todo Orlas que propuso incluirle en la orla como uno más. 

Debajo de la foto de Juan viene escrito: "Padre de Juan y de todos...". Muchos estudiantes han afirmado que Juan no solo ayudó a Juan José, sino que todos los compañeros disfrutaban de su humildad y de su sonrisa, según asegura elmira.com

Juan se ha mantenido siempre al lado de su hijo. Tras la muerte de su mujer en el parto, su único propósito ha sido ayudar a Juan José para que cumpliera su sueño, ser profesor. Hace años ya se graduó en otra carrera universitaria, matemáticas, aunque en esa ocasión fue asistido por la Asociación de personas con discapacidad de Rota. Juan José y Juan son un claro ejemplo de superación.

