Estás leyendo: Despedido un periodista griego por un comentario racista sobre un jugador de tenis de mesa surcoreano

Público
Público

JUEGOS OLÍMPICOS 2021 Despedido un periodista griego por un comentario racista sobre un jugador de tenis de mesa surcoreano

El desafortunado comentario fue dicho durante la retransmisión del partido de tenis de mesa en el que el jugador griego Penagoitis Giotis perdió ante el surcoreano Jeoung Young-Sik. 

Jeoung Young-Sik de Corea del Sur reacciona durante el partido contra Fan Zhendong de China.
Jeoung Young-Sik de Corea del Sur reacciona durante el partido contra Fan Zhendong de China. Luisa Gonzalez / Reuters

MADRID

"Cómo un jugador asiático de tenis de mesa es capaz de seguir la bola con sus ojos rasgados", este comentario racista le ha costado el despido a Demóstenes Karmoiris, un periodista de la televisión pública griega. 

El desafortunado comentario fue dicho durante la retransmisión del partido de tenis de mesa en el que el jugador griego Penagoitis Giotis perdió ante el surcoreano Jeoung Young-Sik, a lo que su compañero reaccionó de forma similar, riéndole las gracias. 

"La ERT comunicó poco después el cese de Karmoiris alegando que esos comentarios racistas no tienen cabida en una televisión pública", ha publicado La Sexta. 

Más noticias

Etiquetas

selección público