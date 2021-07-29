MADRID
"Cómo un jugador asiático de tenis de mesa es capaz de seguir la bola con sus ojos rasgados", este comentario racista le ha costado el despido a Demóstenes Karmoiris, un periodista de la televisión pública griega.
El desafortunado comentario fue dicho durante la retransmisión del partido de tenis de mesa en el que el jugador griego Penagoitis Giotis perdió ante el surcoreano Jeoung Young-Sik, a lo que su compañero reaccionó de forma similar, riéndole las gracias.
"La ERT comunicó poco después el cese de Karmoiris alegando que esos comentarios racistas no tienen cabida en una televisión pública", ha publicado La Sexta.
